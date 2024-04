Bader went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

Batting ninth against right-hander Michael Wacha, Bader produced his third straight two-hit performance while swiping his second bag of the season. The 29-year-old center fielder is still looking for his first extra-base hit or RBI of 2024, but he's providing a bit of an offensive spark for the Mets at the bottom of the order, batting .282 (11-for-39) in 11 games with six runs scored.