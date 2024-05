Bader went 0-for-1 with two walks and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Giants.

It's his second straight game with a steal, giving the 29-year-old eight stolen bases on the season, although he's also been caught four times. Bader swiped a career-high 20 bags in 2023, but he seems well on his way to surpassing that mark. He also carries a career-high .279 batting average, adding two homers, 13 RBI and 17 runs through 43 games while exclusively hitting in the bottom third of the order.