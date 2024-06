Bader went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, two runs and a stolen base in Sunday's 11-6 win over the Padres.

Bader impacted this game in numerous ways as he scored both times he reached, he drove in a run and managed to pick up his ninth steal this season. The centerfielder has been hot of late, picking up 10 of his 26 RBI over his last 10 games. Bader snapped a streak of 18 games without a steal and will carry a .272/.319/.385 slash line into a series vs the Rangers beginning on Monday.