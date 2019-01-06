Davis was traded from the Astros to the Mets with infielder Cody Bohanek in exchange for infielder Luis Santana, outfielder Ross Adolph and catcher Scott Manea on Sunday.

The 25-year-old spent time in both the majors and minors last season, but his numbers at Triple-A suggested he has gotten enough seasoning in the minors. Davis put up a .342/.406/.583 slash line 17 home runs and 81 RBI with Fresno while seeing time at third base, first base, left field and right field. It's not out of the realm of possibility for Davis to compete for a starting gig at one of the corner infield spots out of spring training, as first base is a bit uncertain until Peter Alonso is ready for the majors and third base is occupied by a declining Todd Frazier.