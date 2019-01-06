Mets' J.D. Davis: Dealt to Mets
Davis was traded from the Astros to the Mets with infielder Cody Bohanek in exchange for infielder Luis Santana, outfielder Ross Adolph and catcher Scott Manea on Sunday.
The 25-year-old spent time in both the majors and minors last season, but his numbers at Triple-A suggested he has gotten enough seasoning in the minors. Davis put up a .342/.406/.583 slash line 17 home runs and 81 RBI with Fresno while seeing time at third base, first base, left field and right field. It's not out of the realm of possibility for Davis to compete for a starting gig at one of the corner infield spots out of spring training, as first base is a bit uncertain until Peter Alonso is ready for the majors and third base is occupied by a declining Todd Frazier.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...
-
Fantasy Baseball dynasty prospects: 2B
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst