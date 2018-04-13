Mets' Jacob Rhame: Heads back to minors

Rhame was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

The 25-year-old made four appearances with the Mets, but holds a 7.36 ERA due in part to two home runs allowed. He'll head back to the minors for more seasoning, allowing outfielder Brandon Nimmo to return to the majors.

