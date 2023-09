McNeil went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies.

McNeil wound up a homer shy of a cycle Thursday, as he tallied multiple hits for the third time in his last four games. He's also gone seven straight games without striking out, going 10-for-28 (.357) in that span. McNeil's slash line is now up to .271/.334/.381 through 631 plate appearances this season with 10 homers, 75 runs scored, 54 RBI and a career-high 10 steals.