The Mets optioned Curtiss to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, aa reports.

Curtiss was recalled earlier in the week and made a couple appearances out of the Mets' bullpen during his latest stint with the big club. He was the first of six relievers used behind David Peterson on Friday -- reinforcements were needed after the group effort. Starter Tylor Megill and righty reliever Jimmy Yacabonis were added in a series of moves.