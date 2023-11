The Mets placed Curtiss (elbow) on outright waivers Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Curtiss has been on the 60-day IL since August, so the Mets don't gain a roster spot by waiving the 30-year-old reliever. However, the move gives Curtiss the option to elect free agency and decide where he plays in 2024. Curtiss put up a 4.58 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 19.2 innings before undergoing season-ending elbow surgery.