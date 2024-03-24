The Rockies reassigned Curtiss to minor-league camp Sunday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Curtiss joined the Rockies on a minor-league deal in late January after his 2023 campaign with the Mets came to an early end in August, when he required an arthroscopic procedure to remove a loose body from his right elbow. Though he received a clean bill of health heading into spring training, Curtiss submitted a 9.82 ERA and 2.05 WHIP over 7.1 innings in Cactus League play to effectively remove himself from consideration for a spot in Colorado's Opening Day bullpen.