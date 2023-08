The Mets recalled Curtiss from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday and placed him on the 60-day injured list with a loose body in his right elbow, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

This is a procedural move to clear out a 40-man roster spot for Sam Coonrod, who has been activated from the 60-day IL following a five-month absence to heal a high-grade lat strain. Curtiss is presumably done for the year.