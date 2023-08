Arauz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

He'll give way to Danny Mendick at third base Wednesday, but Arauz looks like he'll operate as the Mets' primary option at the position versus right-handed pitching while both Mark Vientos (wrist) and Luis Guillorme (calf) are on the injured list. Arauz started each of the past three games, going 1-for-8 with a walk and an RBI.