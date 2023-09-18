Arauz was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Arauz is clearing out to make room for Luis Guillorme's (calf) return from the injured list. The 25-year-old has managed a lowly .491 OPS in 27 games with the big club this season.
More News
-
Mets' Jonathan Arauz: Clubs pinch-hit homer Thursday•
-
Mets' Jonathan Arauz: Loses starting spot to Vientos•
-
Mets' Jonathan Arauz: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Mets' Jonathan Arauz: Getting steady playing time•
-
Mets' Jonathan Arauz: Swats another homer•
-
Mets' Jonathan Arauz: Cranks first homer with Mets•