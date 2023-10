The Mets placed Arauz on outright waivers Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Arauz appeared in 27 games for the Mets in 2023, slashing just .136/.203/.288 across 66 plate appearances. The 25-year-old infielder will have the option to elect free agency if he clears waivers, but Arauz likely wouldn't be able to land more than a minor-league deal.