Arauz hit a three-run home run in his only plate appearance during Thursday's 11-1 rout of Arizona.

Pinch-hitting for Francisco Lindor in the eighth inning with the Mets already ahead by seven runs, Arauz put an exclamation point on the victory when Scott McGough left a splitter up in the zone and watched it sail over the wall in right-center field. It's only Arauz's eighth hit in 58 at-bats for the Mets in 2023, but three of them have left the yard as the 25-year-old infielder continues to display a developing power stroke after he socked 14 homers in 95 games for Triple-A Syracuse this season.