Arauz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Arauz had started at third base in five of the past six games, but his time as a near-everyday player in the Mets infield has likely come to an end. Mark Vientos (wrist) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sunday and will draw the start at third base in the series finale with the Angels, sending Arauz into a utility role.