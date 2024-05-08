Butto (1-2) got the win Tuesday over the Cardinals, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings.

Butto got off to a rocky start, surrendering a leadoff home run to Brendan Donovan and another two runs in the opening frame. He was able to settle in the rest of the way, tossing four shutout innings despite having shaky command all night. Butto only threw 47 out of 89 pitches for strikes and walked multiple batters for a fourth straight start while his three punchouts were a season low. Butto owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 34:17 K:BB in 33 innings and tentatively lines up for a rough start against the Phillies early next week.