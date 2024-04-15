Butto yielded two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out nine during the win over Kansas City.

Butto was promoted Sunday and made the most of his opportunity with a terrific outing. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said afterward that Butto is "not going anywhere," per David Adler of MLB.com, implying the right-hander will remain in the starting rotation. Butto gave up a pair of doubles but ultimately never found himself in much danger Saturday, and he now has a 15:4 K:BB with just one run allowed over 12 innings at the MLB level this season. He should be picked up in most leagues, though fantasy managers may want to proceed with caution this upcoming week with a tough road matchup against the Dodgers on the schedule.