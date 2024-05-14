Butto (1-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on one hit and four walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Butto was sharp for most of the day, though he hit a rough patch in the third inning -- the right-hander loaded the bases with two outs before hitting Alec Bohm with a pitch and walking Brandon Marsh. The two runs proved to be more than enough to stick Butto with the loss, as the Mets couldn't get anything going against Aaron Nola in a 4-0 shutout defeat. The 26-year-old Butto's allowed just six runs in his last three starts (16 innings), though he's gone 1-2 in that span. Overall, his ERA sits at a solid 3.08 through his first 38 innings this year with a 1.13 WHIP and 38:21 K:BB. Butto's currently in line for a road start early next week against the Guardians.