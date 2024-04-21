Butto came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers, giving up two runs on three hits and five walks over 4.1 innings while striking out six.

The right-hander threw only 47 of 95 pitches for strikes, but he was able to limit the damage. Butto was coming off back-to-back quality starts, so one shaky performance shouldn't jeopardize his spot in the rotation, but he now has a 21:9 K:BB through his first 16.1 big-league innings this season to go along with his 1.65 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. He'll look to sharpen his control in his next outing, which lines up to come next weekend at home against the Cardinals.