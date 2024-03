The Mets optioned Butto to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Butto put his best foot forward this spring in the competition for the final spot in the Mets' rotation, yielding just one run with a 9:2 K:BB over 10 innings. However, the team ultimately decided on Tylor Megill to round out the rotation. Butto will join Syracuse's rotation for now but will still probably be needed to make some starts for the Mets this season.