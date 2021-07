The Mets placed Peraza on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured right middle finger, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Peraza likely suffered the injury in Monday's game, which he entered as a substitution and had two at-bats. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined by the fractured finger. Geoff Hartleib was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move Tuesday.