Mets' Jose Reyes: Swipes two bases Saturday
Reyes went 2-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
Getting the start at second base and hitting sixth, Reyes showed a little flash of his old self when he stole second and third off Dellin Betances in the fourth inning. The 34-year-old will fill a utility role for the Mets this season and isn't likely to get the 561 plate appearances he did in 2017, but he can still make a fantasy contribution when he is in the lineup.
