The Mets selected Slaten during the 2023 Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

Slaten spent most of last season at the Double-A level and had a 3.16 ERA and 76:16 K:BB over 51.1 innings, and he gave up just one run in his five appearances at Triple-A down the stretch. That apparently wasn't enough for the Rangers to justify adding him to the 40-man roster, allowing the Mets to select him. The 26-year-old has plenty of strikeout potential and will need to be with the big-league club for all of 2024 in order to stick in Queens.