Slaten (2-2) was charged with Saturday's loss to the Cardinals. He allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out one over one inning.

Slaten handed back momentum a half inning after Boston tied the game, 2-2, in the top of the eighth. As sharp as Slaten was during April (0.52 ERA), he's been ineffective in May (10.80). The right-hander, who has two losses and a blown save in the last five appearances, has given up nine runs (eight earned) on 13 hits over 6.2 innings this month.