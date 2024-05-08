Slaten (2-1) was tagged with Tuesday's loss, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one in a 4-2 loss to Atlanta.

Slaten has pitched well out of the bullpen, allowing just two runs over his first 19 innings, but the heart of Atlanta's order got to him for that many in the eighth inning. Ozzie Albies worked hi for a six-pitch walk to lead off the inning -- just the third walk allowed -- then Austin Riley and Marcell Ozuna followed with hits. Slaten has a 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP over 20 innings.