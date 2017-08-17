McGowan was sent down to Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Thursday's game against the Yankees.

McGowan failed to appear in any games with the big-league team after coming up Sunday morning, and will head back down as Gavin Cecchini joins the Mets for added infield depth. During 41 games with Las Vegas this season, McGowan has posted a 3.27 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over the course of 55 innings, and remains a candidate to rejoin the squad in September.