Plawecki is in line to be the Mets' primary catcher moving forward with Travis d'Arnaud (elbow) potentially out for the season, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Plawecki entered the season in a timeshare behind the plate with d'Arnaud, but with the latter now possibly going under the knife to repair a partially-torn UCL, Plawecki could spend the remainder of the season as the main starter. The 27-year-old is off to a bit of a slow start at the plate, collecting just three hits in his first 19 at-bats, but he batted .260 in 100 at-bats last season. At the very least, he's worth rostering in two-catcher formats now that he'll have a full workload for the rest of 2018.