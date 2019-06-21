Avilan (elbow) will report to High-A St. Lucio to start a rehab assignment, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Avilan has been on the shelf since early May with left elbow soreness but appears to be nearing his return to the majors. The 29-year-old will likely require a handful of rehab outings in the minors after sitting out game action for over six weeks.

