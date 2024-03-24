The Mets optioned Vientos to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vientos looked as though he might begin the season as the Mets' top designated hitter in the short term while the newly signed J.D. Martinez completed his ramp-up program, but Mets manager Carlos Mendoza may prefer to take a committee approach to the DH spot until Martinez is ready to go. As a result, Vientos won't join the Mets for Opening Day, while the team instead reserves its final backup spot for infielder Zack Short, who offers more defensive versatility than Vientos. The 24-year-old Vientos should still be at the top of the list for a call-up if the Mets lose starting corner infielders Pete Alonso and Brett Baty as well as Martinez to an injury at any point in 2024.