Vientos went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.

Called back up form Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day, Vientos got the start at third base against lefty Ranger Suarez and made an immediate impact, driving home Francisco Lindor with a first-inning double. Vientos' time in the majors could last a little longer this time after he was up for about a week in late April, but the 24-year-old could still see limited action and is expected to serve mainly as a short-side platoon option at the hot corner behind Brett Baty. Through 31 games at Triple-A this year, Vientos is slashing .284/.376/.500 with six homers and 30 RBI.