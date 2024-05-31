Vientos is expected to serve as the Mets' everyday third baseman after the club optioned Brett Baty to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Baty had started at third base in four of the Mets' previous five matchups versus right-handed pitchers, but the 24-year-old was unable to break out of his extended slump at the plate. He ends his time on the Mets' 26-man active roster having hit just .132 over his last 15 games, leaving Vientos as the big club's top option at the hot corner against both right- and left-handed pitching. Though he's an inferior defender compared to Baty, Vientos has been the far more effective hitter of the two at the big-league level this season, posting a .945 OPS over 48 plate appearances for the Mets. With Baty at least temporarily removed from the mix and a path to regular at-bats having been cleared up, Vientos makes for a worthy pickup for fantasy managers seeking an infusion of power.