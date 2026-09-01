Vientos went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Rays.

Playing in his first game since July 9 after recovering from a fractured right hand, Vientos brought home the opening run by grounding into a double play in the fourth inning before adding a solo homer in the seventh. It was an encouraging return, though Vientos struggled to a .169 average against right-handed pitching prior to landing on the injured list, leaving him in what should be a platoon role over the final month of the season.