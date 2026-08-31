Vientos (hand) joined the Mets in Tampa on Monday and could be activated from the 10-day injured list during the team's upcoming three-game series versus the Rays, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Vientos' rehab assignment appears to have come to an end, after the 26-year-old wrapped up his time in the minors on a high note by slugging three home runs Sunday with Triple-A Syracuse. Between stops with Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton during his week-and-a-half-long stint in the minors, Vientos showed no sign of his power being sapped by the fractured hand that has kept him on the shelf for nearly two months. Over seven games, Vientos slashed .391/.440/1.043 with five long balls and a 2:6 BB:K. Vientos had struggled to a .169/.220/.297 slash line over 159 plate appearances against right-handed pitching prior to landing on the IL, so despite his success on the farm, he could have to settle for a short-side platoon role upon his return.