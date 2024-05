Vientos went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's loss to the Giants.

The 24-year-old continues to stake a claim to the starting job at third base ahead of Brett Baty. Since getting called back up to the majors May 15, Vientos has gone 8-for-25 (.320) with six extra-base hits, including two of his three big-league homers this season, and a 4:6 BB:K.