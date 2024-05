Vientos will start at third base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game in Cleveland, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Vientos earned another start at the hot corner after homering and doubling in Tuesday's loss to the Guardians. Both starts have come against right-handed pitching, which is notable since he and the left-handed hitting Brett Baty had been in a strict platoon. Vientos is slashing .360/.407/.720 in eight games with the Mets this season.