Vientos went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Monday's 8-7 win over Washington.

Vientos hit a solo home run off Nationals' starter Mackenzie Gore in the fourth inning, his second longball over his past three games. The 24-year-old continues to crush left-handed pitching, entering Monday's game with a .444/.483/.815 slash line against southpaws. Vientos has firmly established himself as the Mets starting third baseman, batting .339 with five home runs and 11 runs scored through 66 plate appearances.