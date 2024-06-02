Vientos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in a 10-5 loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Vientos hit a solo homer off Slade Cecconi in the fifth inning then singled and scored a run in the ninth. After posting three hits on Friday, Vientos followed it up with another multi-hit effort that included his third home run in his past eight games. With Brett Baty being optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, it appears Vientos will have a chance to stake his claim at third base for the Mets. On the season, Vientos now has 10 home runs and 39 RBI in 190 plate appearances between Triple-A and the majors.