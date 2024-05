Vientos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Though Vientos had seemed to overtake Brett Baty as the Mets' preferred third baseman earlier in the week, he now finds himself on the bench for the second straight day versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Logan Webb). Since getting a call-up from Triple-A Syracuse on May 15, Vientos has posted a 1.134 OPS in seven games, but he still looks like he'll be part of a timeshare at the hot corner with Baty.