The Mets will recall Vientos from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Vientos has slashed .233/.343/.400 across 35 plate appearances since being sent down to Triple-A on April 30, and he will now return to New York -- presumably forming a platoon at third base with Brett Baty. Vientos went 3-for-7 with a two-run homer during his first stint in the majors.