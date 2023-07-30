Vientos went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 11-6 loss to the Nationals.

The rookie took Andres Machado deep in the ninth inning for a solo shot after ripping an RBI double in the second. Vientos has started five of the last seven games -- three at DH and two at third base -- and he figures to keep a near-everyday role after Tuesday's trade deadline, especially if the Mets ship out players like Tommy Pham and Mark Canha. Vientos is earning that playing time, hitting .333 (7-for-21) since his most recent promotion with two doubles and a homer, but his 1:7 BB:K over that seven-game stretch suggests his batting average will fade even if his power is legit.