Vientos is likely to have a diminished role to begin the season after the Mets agreed to a contract with J.D. Martinez on Thursday, which was reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Vientos appeared poised to open the season as a lineup regular between designated hitter and third base, but Martinez's signing a week before Opening Day significantly alters that outlook. Vientos clubbed four homers during spring training but hit just .217 and struck out 17 times in 54 plate appearances. The right-handed bat of Vientos may now begin the campaign in the short side of a platoon at the hot corner with the lefty-hitting Brett Baty.