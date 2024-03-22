Vientos could serve as the Mets' starter at designated hitter for a while if J.D. Martinez agrees to be optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Martinez would need to consent to being optioned since he's accrued so much service time, but it sounds like he would be willing to do so in an effort to get back up to speed. The move would allow Vientos at least a short-term run of everyday playing time. When Martinez is deemed ready, Vientos likely is looking at a short-side platoon at third base or a trip back to Syracuse.