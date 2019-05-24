Conforto (concussion) won't be activated off the 7-day injured list Friday, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Conforto is eligible to be activated Friday, but it's not major surprise he won't rejoin the active roster as the Mets provided no previous indication he was ready to do so. The 26-year-old hit off a tee Thursday and increased the intensity of his running program, but he'll still need to fully clear the concussion protocol before returning to game action.

More News
Our Latest Stories