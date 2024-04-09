Conforto is back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Nationals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Conforto was not in Monday's lineup due to a minor side issue. As a likely precaution, the outfielder did not start and did not come off the bench. As expected, he returns to the lineup in left field and batting cleanup.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Nursing side issue•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Stays hot Friday•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Launches third homer•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Launches grand slam•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Collects three hits, homers•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Seen as everyday left fielder•