Conforto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

Conforto provided an offensive lift before getting pulled for pinch hitter Matt Shaw in the seventh inning, as he connected for this 14th home run of the season in the third. The veteran outfielder has posted a solid .821 OPS across 97 games, and he continues to see most of his playing time in matchups against right-handed pitchers, recording only seven at-bats versus lefties this year. Conforto can have some fantasy value when he's in the lineup, though his sporadic role makes him hard to rely on as a regular option.