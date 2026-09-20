Conforto went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Reds.

Getting a chance to serve as the DH Sunday, Conforto took Cincinnati reliever Carson Spiers deep in the fifth inning for his 15th home run of the season. That's an impressive total for the veteran outfielder, who has largely served as a reserve for the Cubs this year and has has seen 253 at-bats across 108 games, down from 418 at-bats in 138 games for the Dodgers last regular season. Conforto should be a key bench option for Chicago in the postseason as an experienced hitter who's capable of delivering in big spots.