Conforto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Thursday in a loss to the Rockies.

Conforto accounted for San Francisco's only run with a solo shot to left field in the fourth inning. It was his second homer in as many days following a 12-game stretch without a long ball. Conforto's power has run hot and cold this season -- he went deep three times over his first five games of the campaign, then homered just twice over his subsequent 29 contests before his current two-game long-ball streak.