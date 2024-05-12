Conforto has been diagnosed with a strained right hamstring, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

For what it's worth, Giants manager Bob Melvin said of the strain that "it feels mild," but more will be known after Conforto undergoes an MRI on Sunday. Luis Matos was pulled mid-game from Triple-A Sacramento's contest Saturday and would appear poised to take Conforto's roster spot if a move is needed.