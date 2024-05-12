Conforto has been diagnosed with a strained right hamstring, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
For what it's worth, Giants manager Bob Melvin said of the strain that "it feels mild," but more will be known after Conforto undergoes an MRI on Sunday. Luis Matos was pulled mid-game from Triple-A Sacramento's contest Saturday and would appear poised to take Conforto's roster spot if a move is needed.
More News
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Leaves game with tight hamstring•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Goes deep in second straight game•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Homer, three hits in win•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Belts fifth long ball in victory•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Day off Wednesday•
-
Giants' Michael Conforto: Clubs homer Sunday•