Conforto departed Saturday's game versus the Reds due to right hamstring tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Conforto singled in the bottom of the fourth inning but had to be removed for a pinch-runner. The Giants could have more on his status after the game. Conforto had the single and a strikeout in two plate appearances before exiting.

