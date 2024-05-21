Conforto (hamstring) has been cleared to take on-field batting practice, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Conforto landed on the 10-day injured list just over a week ago a right hamstring strain. Taking batting practice is certainly a positive step in his recovery, although running will be a bigger hurdle for him to clear and it's uncertain when he might be ready for that. Conforto is eligible for activation Wednesday, but it would appear he'll need a little more time than that.